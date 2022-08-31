Jim Jordan Mocks Image Of Top Secret Documents Strewn About

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 18:35 Hits: 3

Rep. Jim Jordan, who was part of Trump's inner circle, used the House Judiciary GOP Twitter feed to attack the damning photo published by the Department of Justice late Tuesday night.

The photo shows a large number of documents marked "TOP SECRET" spread across the carpet at Mar-A-Lago. It's quite unbelievable to see US top secrets treated like they were Trump's old Hustler magazines getting ready for the bin. or maybe he just finished using them? (OK, that was icky)

Jordan, who runs the House GOP Judiciary Twitter feed, focused his ire not on all the classified documents strewn on the floor like garbage, but an image on the far right top that depicts a Time magazine cover.

That TIME Magazine cover was huge threat to national security. ???? https://t.co/yy0AOmxMEh — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 31, 2022

Jordan is the ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee should be booted off the Committee immediately for mocking the severity of this breach of national security.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/jim-jordan