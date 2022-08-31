MAGA Mom Wants Gandhi Banned Because Of CRT, Globalism

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 18:51 Hits: 5

A MAGA mom identified only as Jenna confronted the Texas State Board of Education over her concern that her first grade daughter is being taught about Gandhi and peaceful protests. She feels that this is somehow the fault of CRT, globalism and the Southern Border:

"You refer to our flag, bonnets and mockingbirds as a significant symbol to a Texas community," the mother opined. "No, these are emblems of identity and instill pride and connection with our home."

She said that learning about "the importance of collaborating with various cultures" was inappropriate because children should learn about their own "culture" first.

"This revision wants to teach a first grader who is still putting notes to the tooth fairy under her pillow about following Gandhi's lead to a peaceful protest," Jenna gasped. "A first grader! CRT is already rampant and baked into our curriculum and we don't want to be good little global citizens where our borders are considered a military zone."

"It's a border and it's good!" she exclaimed. "Teach that. This is the land of the free, home of the brave. Be brave!"