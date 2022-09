Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 20:05 Hits: 10

As Alaska tallies votes for a special election to the U.S. House, Democrat Mary Peltola is hoping to keep a lead ahead of Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola would be the first Alaska native in Congress.

