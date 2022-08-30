Lindsey Graham Is 'Pal-ling Around With Terrorists'

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 21:55 Hits: 14

Ben Rhodes not only got "the last word" on Lawrence O'Donnell's show Monday night. He wins our own "don't sugarcoat it" award for calling out Lindsey Graham so efficiently:

BEN RHODES: Let's be clear about this, the Proud Boys are terrorists. They're domestic extremists. The Canadians have listed them as such -- they stockpile weapons. They engage in acts of violence for a political purpose. And we know that they listen to leadership. This is not subtle. Donald Trump, in a debate, said to the Proud Boys, "stand down and stand by," famously, and that's exactly what they did. They stood down for a period of time, and there they were on January 6th, engaging in the decision to overturn democracy. It's particularly disgusting and disgraceful, coming from someone like Lindsey Graham, who, Lawrence, you've been around the block, who has demagogued the issue of terrorism and extremism for a very long time. I don't know how many times we are -- national security, he's the tough guy because he wants to keep guantánamo open or something. The same guy is giving aid and comfort, and appealing to domestic terrorists, domestic extremists. The stakes are that high, these aren't people who don't believe in democracy, and who are willing to act on that belief. It's incredibly reckless and irresponsible, and dangerous, for anyone to engage in that kind of rhetoric.

read more