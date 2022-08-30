Strike Ends, Columbus Ohio Teachers Union WINS

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 22:14 Hits: 13

Students, teachers, and support staff in Ohio's largest school district returned to the classroom on Monday after the Columbus Education Association won a new contract and ended its weeklong strike.

Gathered at the local minor league ballpark on Sunday, CEA members voted 71% to 29% to approve a three-year contract with Columbus City Schools that satisfies most of the union's demands, which revolved around improving students' learning environments and opportunities.

"We are so excited to get back to where we belong—our classrooms—doing what we do best: educating our students and shaping the future of our great city," CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes said at a press conference.

When we fight together, we win together! CEA fought for our students alongside our community, CEA won for our students, alongside our community. #ColumbusStudentsDeserve — Columbus Education Association (@ColumbusEA) August 28, 2022

