Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 22:32 Hits: 4

The Russian obsession with toilet paper continues on KremlinTV. It's certainly an ironic form of attack, sounding the alarms about western shortages of toilet paper with all the sanctions on Russia. We're reminded that Russia didn't even start producing toilet paper until 1969 and still suffers shortages itself. And over 20% of its homes still do not have indoor toilets. "In rural Russia, almost two-thirds have no access to indoor toilets, 48.1 percent of whom use outhouses and 18.4 percent do not have a sewage system."

Olga Skabeyeva says Germans will soon be experiencing toilet paper shortages, but she has just the solution for them!

They can buy some from China with Joe Biden's face on it and "express their attitude to the sanctions policy"

(Yes, this is really on Russia's top TV channel) pic.twitter.com/UZ62dScd3r — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) August 30, 2022

And this is the second such clip in the past few days on KremlinTV.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/kremlintv-promotes-joe-biden-toilet-paper