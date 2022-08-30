KremlinTV Promotes Joe Biden Toilet Paper

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
The Russian obsession with toilet paper continues on KremlinTV. It's certainly an ironic form of attack, sounding the alarms about western shortages of toilet paper with all the sanctions on Russia. We're reminded that Russia didn't even start producing toilet paper until 1969 and still suffers shortages itself. And over 20% of its homes still do not have indoor toilets. "In rural Russia, almost two-thirds have no access to indoor toilets, 48.1 percent of whom use outhouses and 18.4 percent do not have a sewage system."
And this is the second such clip in the past few days on KremlinTV.
