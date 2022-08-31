James Bond Is Getting Really Corny

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 03:00 Hits: 5

Even James Bond could get lost in this. The world's largest corn maze is dedicating its 28 acres to honor the 60th anniversary of James Bond:

Visitors can wander among the range of actors that have brought the British secret agent to life across 27 films throughout the maze's 10-mile trail.

From a bird's-eye view, the corn maze will display 007 actors Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Sean Connery, Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan, as well as the iconic casino in Monaco that set the stage for several films, and the spy's car of choice, an Aston Martin.

The farm is set to open Sept. 10, welcoming visitors to explore its maze and additional autumn attractions, including pumpkin picking, wagon rides and campfires.

The farm will run Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 30.