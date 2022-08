Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 17:58 Hits: 4

In an Aug. 30 memo, Attorney General Merrick Garland writes that he's ending the long-standing policy of allowing political appointees to attend partisan political events events.

(Image credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/30/1120086497/garland-doj-political-activities