CPAC Official Unravels Over 'Semi-fascist' Label Despite Viktor Orbán Alliance

Mercedes Schlapp of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) decried accusations that supporters of Donald Trump are "semi-fascist" even though her political event is aligned with Hungarian President Viktor Orbán.

During a Monday appearance on Fox News, Schlapp attacked President Joe Biden because he said that Trump's MAGA movement was "semi-fascist."

"If I were Democrats, I would reevaluate these talking points, especially when Joe Biden is going out there calling those MAGA Republicans semi-fascist," Schlapp complained. "I mean, that is a complete insult and something that I think is anti-American and really he is no longer the one that is a unifier in this country."

But just weeks earlier, Schlapp's CPAC event hosted Orbán, who promotes a version of "soft fascism."

"Hundreds of die-hard right-wing activists descended on the Hilton Anatole in Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference this week," the Texas Observerreported earlier this month. "It's the third CPAC event this year alone, following prior events in Orlando, Florida and Budapest, Hungary. It's also the third CPAC event in a row which featured explicitly Christian nationalist and fascistic speakers."

