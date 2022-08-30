Conservatives Have A Fit Over Armed Citizens Guarding Drag Event

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 12:09 Hits: 5

A man was captured on video having an absolute fit over a few armed volunteers outside Anderson Distillery and Grill in Roanoke, Texas, to guard the drag event. Right-wing protesters and counterprotesters stood on opposite sides of the street, then things escalated. Dallas investigative journalist Steven Monacelli caught all of it on video, showing protesters shouting at each other as a police officer attempted to intervene.

Via Fox 4:

The event called "Barrel Babes Drag Brunch," which the location described as "similar to a variety show with professional drag artists lip-syncing, dancing and performing comedy routines."

In the days leading up to the event, the group Protect Texas Kids called for a protest. In a Facebook post they said, "We need to show up in full force and show that the majority of us are against children being involved in these disturbing, sexually explicit shows."

In a post to the distillery's Facebook page prior to the event, owner Jay Anderson said the brunch, hosted by his son, would contain no sexual content or erotic behavior.