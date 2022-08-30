DNI Conducting Risk Assessment Of Docs Found At Mar-A-Lago

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 12:35 Hits: 6

The country's chief intelligence officer is examining potential connnections between the documents taken from Trump's residence and national security risks. Via CNN:

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has sent a letter to the House Intelligence and House Oversight committee chairs, saying the intelligence community is conducting a damage assessment of the documents taken from former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search,” Haines wrote in her letter to House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff and House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney.

Haines also sent a letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee saying her office would lead an assessment about the risks to national security, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

