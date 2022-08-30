The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fetterman Reminds Us 'Eat Your Veggies'

Fetterman Reminds Us 'Eat Your Veggies'

The Fetterman campaign is getting maximum mileage out of Dr. Oz's crudités gaffe and subsequent attack on him by the Oz campaign that his recent stroke could have been averted if Fetterman had only eaten more veggies. Fetterman didn't appreciate that but is now turning Oz's advice on its head, with three bunches of broccoli now out on the campaign trail with him. The vegetables are pro-Fetterman, pro-choice, and definitely anti-salsa-dipping.

Seen here with Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/fetterman-reminds-us-eat-your-veggies

