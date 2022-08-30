Articles

The Fetterman campaign is getting maximum mileage out of Dr. Oz's crudités gaffe and subsequent attack on him by the Oz campaign that his recent stroke could have been averted if Fetterman had only eaten more veggies. Fetterman didn't appreciate that but is now turning Oz's advice on its head, with three bunches of broccoli now out on the campaign trail with him. The vegetables are pro-Fetterman, pro-choice, and definitely anti-salsa-dipping.

Eat your veggies ???????? pic.twitter.com/8DSqw5cRz3 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 30, 2022

Seen here with Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

Still on the hunt for tequila. #Demstock2022pic.twitter.com/JC1Ddui32V

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/fetterman-reminds-us-eat-your-veggies