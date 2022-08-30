Mississippi Capital Without Any Water For 180,000 People

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 15:56 Hits: 4

Mississippi's state capital city found itself without a reliable water supply Monday after rain and flooding pushed the Pearl River to dangerous levels, leaving residents scrambling to local stores for bottled water only to find empty shelves. This has reportedly been a problem for years.

Via The New York Times:

More than 150,000 people in Mississippi's capital were without access to safe drinking water on Tuesday as officials scrambled to confront what they described as the "massively complicated task" of distributing bottled water and devising a plan to restore service. The water system in Jackson, the state's largest city, has been in crisis for years, crippled by aging and inadequate infrastructure and the lack of resources to bolster it. Residents have long contended with disruptions in service and frequent boil-water notices, including one that had already been in effect for more than a month because of cloudiness found in water samples.

What a cluster:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/mississippi-capital-without-any-water