Kilmeade Melts Down Over FBI: 'Don’t Blindly Back The Blue'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade ranted like a whirling dervish Tuesday morning.

And suddenly, his backing of law enforcement is over, in service to Trump over the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago.

Trump protectors the Washington Times and Fox News have reported FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault is no longer with the bureau. This is the agent they are linking to the Hunter Biden laptop.

After unconfirmed reports that an FBI agent was forced to resign his position, right-wing media is at Defon-1 meltdown mode to defend the former guy, and to smear the entire FBI to protect him.

On Fox and Friends, co-host and Trump collaborator Brian Kilmeade went ballistic and (with no actual proof) claimed Thibault, Lisa Page, and Peter Strzok had forced Trump not to trust the entire FBI.

"If you are President Trump, how can you back the FBI? How can you not question the sanctity of the raid? That’s why you don’t blindly back the blue," Kilmeade screeched.

Republicans like Kilmeade always blindly "back the blue" when there's a police-involved shooting or beating of an unarmed Black man, teen or woman. How times have changed.

