DeSantis's Arrests For 'Voter Fraud' Blows Up In His Face

Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' latest voter integrity con is quickly unraveling.

Last week DeSantis had his Stasi-like elections investigation office arrest 20 convicted felons for voting "illegally," trying to prove there is voter fraud being perpetrated in Florida. The Florida governor promised more upcoming arrests.

I will make an assumption here and say that no felon would want to go back to jail just to vote in an election illegally.

Furthermore, Florida election officials issued voter registration to people and then DeSantis arrested them FOR VOTING? It's ridiculous.

Slate reports, "But it turns out that the individuals ensnared in DeSantis’ dragnet had no idea that they could not lawfully vote. The governor’s own appointees flubbed their legal duty to stop them from registering. And because of their sloppy errors, all 20 defendants may well be acquitted of crimes they did not intend to commit."

This is how malfunctioning DeSantis' state is being run by his platform of "owning the libs."

