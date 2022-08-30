Only MAGA Cultists Are Angered By Biden's 'Semi-fascist' Comments

Articles

Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Fox News host John Roberts remarked at the end of a segment on America Reports that President Biden has angered a lot of people for calling MAGA worshipers, semi-fascists.

The president's comments about MAGA really seem to be a 2022 version of a" basket of deplorables' from the 2016 campaign," Roberts said.

"The president may think what he thinks, but a lot of people are taking extreme offense to those words," he said.

Fox News uses their own people, writers and entangled employees from all the Murdoch properties to represent the "critics" of President Biden, so it's no stretch to know who 'the people' Roberts is defending.

Fox News is doing everything they can to deny the truth about the Christian nationalists undermining US democracy being lead by Trump and his media allies. The only people taking offense to Biden's words are those that are deep inside the MAGA movement and are brainwashed that the 2020 election was a deep state conspiracy against the seditious ex-president. Most Republicans holding office are using those Stepford supporters to elevate their power and monies.

Trump lost by almost eight million votes and he has only gotten worse since the election.

And so has his cult.

