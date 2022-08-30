Charlie Kirk Threatens To Call Biden Mean Names Over MAGA Fascist Remark

Articles

When President Biden called out MAGA Republicans last week in a thundering speech, it didn't go down well with pro-Trump conservatives. Biden accurately compared MAGA Republicans' extreme actions to "semi-fascism."

That didn't sit well with Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, who threatened to escalate the language while seemingly forgetting that Republicans are past that point already.

"If you're going to call us a bunch of fascists, we're not going to take that anymore," he told the panel with Stephen Miller, a fascist, nodding his head in agreement. "You are the fascist, Joe Biden. And there's other words we could use as well. "

"I do think if they're going to escalate the language, then game on. Like, OK," he said.

I don't think Kirk has been paying attention. Trump's language was very harsh for his critics. When you treat ten-year-old girls like livestock for breeding purposes, you are a fascist. When you try to overturn a fair election while downplaying one of the most violent hissy fits in recent history, you are a fascist. If you attack our democracy, you are a fascist.

If you call on Republican lawmakers to raid Planned Parenthood and other groups you consider to be left-wing, you are a fascist.

