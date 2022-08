Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:30 Hits: 6

Car dealerships deploy tricks and traps to make as much money as they can from you. Here's what I learned when trying to buy a new car.

(Image credit: Creative Commons)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2022/08/30/1119715886/inside-the-rise-of-stealerships-and-the-shady-economics-of-car-buying