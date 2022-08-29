Politics Podcast: What’s Behind Biden’s Rising Approval

Articles

After plenty of back-and-forth within the Democratic Party, President Biden announced a plan to use executive action to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt per person last week. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses which Americans will be impacted and how the executive action will impact politics and the economy.

Then the team debates if a recent analysis of voter registration data showing a surge of women registering to vote after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a good or bad use of data. Finally, the crew analyzes why Biden’s approval rating has increased by nearly 5 percentage points since late July.

