Axios' Josh Kraushaar Intimates Only Republicans Allowed To Criticize Opposing Party

Published on Monday, 29 August 2022

Axios Senior Political Correspondent Josh Kraushaar blasted the Biden administration on Fox News for calling out the semi-fascists populating the GOP.

If a political party says, acts and does fascist things then they are in fact at least, semi-fascist. A spade is a spade. That's a poker term, but you get the meaning. What's that other saying? 'If the shoe fits.'

"This is not good for their politics -- calling the whole opposition party semi- fascists," Kraushaar said to America's Newsroom.

Republicans continually describe the Democratic Party and their supporters as groomers, baby killers, anti-American, Marxist, socialist, freedom hating, flag burning traitors trying to destroy America. But whatevs.

Kraushaar claimed that as the midterm election is coming, both parties are playing to their bases when there's still, "a whole lot of persuadable swing voters waiting to be wooed in the middle."

"Ad this is the kind of comments from the President himself that is only going to alienate some of those persuadable voters," Kraushaar said.

Ah yes. The golden goose of politics. The independent voter. The messiah of the middle.

What country is he talking about?

Any persuadable type voter is not a Trump sycophant or a MAGA cultist therefore Biden's words will have no impact on how they vote. Actually, they may see that as a strength and not weakness.

Passing meaningful legislation that helps the vast majority of the country is a great accomplishment.

