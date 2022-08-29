Jason Chaffetz Blames The FBI For Trump's Election Loss

Articles

Former Republican House leader Jason Chaffetz and Fox News contributor had the nerve to claim the FBI is to blame for Republican and Trump election losses and is only biased against Republicans.

Pot calling kettle black.

Let me set the table for you.

Gillian Turner was guest hosting for Harris Faulkner and the topic of the FBI came into play since Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that FBI issued warnings about propaganda right before the 2020 election.

"The background here is that the FBI came to us - some folks on our team - and was like 'hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there's about to be some kind of dump that's similar to that'. He said the FBI did not warn Facebook about the Biden story in particular - only that Facebook thought it "fit that pattern."

(Remember, Rudy Giuliani had that laptop in his possession for months and was trying to use it as an October surprise. No credible news agency could verify its contents, but Giuliani had acted like a shadow US State Department under Trump and tried to force Ukraine to throw Biden under the bus by withholding much needed Congressionally approved funds.)

This was Facebook's determination. The FBI didn't tell Facebook to cover up the laptop story. But on Fox News, the alternative facts network, just the opposite occurred.

