Roy Blunt: Trump 'Should Have Turned Over The Documents'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 20:13 Hits: 4

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) admitted over the weekend that former President Donald Trump was wrong to take government documents and store them at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

During an interview on ABC, Blunt deflected questions from host George Stephanopoulos about whether Trump should have turned over the documents.

"Setting that aside, whether or not these documents were classified, was it right for the president to take these government documents, which he's supposed to turn over to the National Archives, down to Mar-a-Lago?" the host asked.

"You should be very careful with classified documents," Blunt replied. "I've had access to documents like that for a long time. I'm incredibly careful."

The Republican senator then offered to talk about how Hillary Clinton and James Comey handled classified documents.

"Senator, you're still not answering," Stephanopoulos noted. "You're not answering the question. You're critical of Sen. Clinton, who actually turned over what she had, turned over all her devices. What we have here is a situation where the president did not turn over these documents."

"Can you say whether that was right or wrong?" he pressed. "Do you believe it was right for the president to take those documents to Mar-a-Lago?"

"He should have turned the documents over," Blunt answered, "and apparently had turned a number of documents over."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/roy-blunt-trump-should-have-turned-over