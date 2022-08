Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022 03:00 Hits: 5

What would it look like if Purple, Nectar, Casper and all of these other mattress companies were actually honest in their advertisements? Well, wonder no more. Roger Horton and the crew at Cracked shows you what they'd be like. BTW, I'll just be sleeping standing up from now on.

Sweet dreams!

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/if-mattress-commercials-were-honest