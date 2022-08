Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 12:15 Hits: 6

The first White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health since 1969 is happening in late September. Some are worried the administration won't be able to meet the high bar that conference set.

(Image credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/29/1116750591/hunger-conference-white-house-biden