Elie Mystal: Why Isn't Trump Already In Jail?

"Why ain't this dude in jail?" is the burning question a whole lot of us are asking. On this Saturday's The Cross Connection on MSNBC, guest host Jason Johnson asked The Nation's Elie Mystal about what he thought Trump's legal team's strategy would be once the affidavit have been released, and this was his response.

MYSTAL: I mean, I can't believe they haven't already just started shredding everything, right? Like, look, Jason, my top level expert, legal analysis of the affidavit is why ain't this dude in jail? Like, what does this man have to do to go to jail?

I think one of the things that's gotten kind of like, messed, or missed in the media narrative crawling for the last 24 hours is that these 15 boxes that we're focused on, that's what they already found on the man. The man, president the sticky-fingers already stole classified documents, top secret documents. Dude had the NOC list from Mission Impossible sitting in his basement, right?

We know about these because that was the probable cause for them to go search for more stuff that he wouldn't turn over. So the NOC list is what he was willing, after two years, to give back. We had to raid him to get the stuff he wasn't willing to give back.

How is this man free? So that's the top level question. In terms of their legal defenses, Jason, people need to stop be beclowning themselves by defending the president, because he has no legal defense, alright.

