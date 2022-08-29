Articles

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday seemed a bit desperate when he said that if former President Treason McTreasonFace faces charges over stealing top secret documents, there will be riots on the streets. Oh, no. Not that. Seriously, Linds, that sounds like a kid's tea party next to Jan. 6. Trump shared this clip on Truth Social.

During an interview with Trey Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi Gowdy, the South Carolina Republican claimed on Fox News's Sunday Night in America that there is a "double standard" when it comes to the batshit crazy former President and compared the situation to the controversy over Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server while serving as secretary of state. Clinton, for the record, was investigated and cleared of any wrongdoing.

"If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling the classified information after the Clinton debacle, which you presided over and did a hell of a good job, there will be riots in the streets," Graham told Gowdy.

Lindsey repeated the same line at the end of the interview after he was asked about the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, who is seeking his testimony in a Trump-focused investigation over the 2020 election, and he said, "I love the law."

Well, that's good, Linds. The South Carolina Republican is in big boy trouble in Georgia.

