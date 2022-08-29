Just Another Mass Shooting In Bend, Oregon Safeway

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 12:03 Hits: 6

Is this even really news anymore? Or is it more like the weather, just something that's expected to happen? Angry, depressed man with grievances takes it out on complete strangers, and the people who allow the shootings to go on offer thoughts and prayers. Via KTVZ:

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A gunman armed with a rifle and shotgun fired several shots in the parking lot of a northeast Bend shopping center Sunday evening, then entered a Safeway and fired numerous more shots, killing two people and sending shoppers scrambling for the exits. Officers also found the shooter dead inside the store.

Police Chief Mike Krantz told reporters at a late-night news conference they believe the man entered the shopping center parking lot from a neighborhood behind it.

An AR-15-style rifle and shotgun were found “in close proximity to the shooter” when police arrived, Krantz said, adding that police fired no shots after arriving at the store.