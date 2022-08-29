SCRUBBED: Artemis Launch Postponed Until Friday

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 12:28 Hits: 7

This morning's launch was rescheduled. Via Bloomberg:

The closely watched mission to send a rocket around the moon is at risk of delays as NASA grapples with multiple issues that have arisen in the hours before the launch.

The space agency is investigating a potential crack in material in the main body of the rocket as well as a possible temperature issue with one of the main engines, officials said early Monday. Those came after engineers examined and resolved a suspected leak affecting the hydrogen tanking process.

The problems raise the likelihood that the Artemis I launch from the Kennedy Space Center won’t take place at the scheduled time of 8:33 a.m. local time in Florida. If the rocket doesn’t lift off by 10:33 a.m., it could be rescheduled for next week or potentially October.