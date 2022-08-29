Researchers Announce New Way To Rapidly Charge Electric Cars

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 13:25 Hits: 6

Government researchers announced this week they have found a way to charge electric car batteries up to 90 percent in just 10 minutes. They predict it is likely five years away from making its way into the market, but would mark a fundamental shift and remove a huge obstacle to mass adoption of electric cars. Via the Washington Post:

The report comes as the Biden administration takes on a daunting task: trying to wean America off gas-guzzling cars and push them toward electric vehicles. Though billions of government dollars are being poured into the effort, electric vehicles are still seen as elitist, unreliable and cumbersome to charge — making people hesitant to change.

Currently, car manufacturers and public charging stations use multiple kinds of chargers that offer varying levels of recharge times.

The slowest, known as level 1 chargers, can recharge an electric vehicle battery in 40 to 50 hours, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Some of the fastest, known as direct current chargers, can charge a battery up to 80 percent in 20 minutes to an hour.