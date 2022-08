Articles

A few weeks ago this tweet by Dr. Oz got posted. Seems innocuous enough, right?

From the dinner table to the Capitol Diner here in Harrisburg, Pennsylvanians are ready for new leadership. I’ll fight for PA small businesses in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/1UHUPouBQT — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 12, 2022

Well, if you're adept at Photoshop it's easy to do this:

Dr. Oz gets trolled everywhere he goes and it makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/meeVrRNxPP — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) August 28, 2022

Which went immediately viral, of course.

And others wondered what you could do if you asked for three Dr. Oz yard signs.

