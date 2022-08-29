The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ozzy Osbourne Fed Up With US Gun Violence, Moving Back To England

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Ozzy Osbourne Fed Up With US Gun Violence, Moving Back To England

Once he and Sharon sell their Hancock Mansion (on the market for a cool $18mil) it's back to his 350 acre estate in Buckinghamshire. It's good to be a rock icon.

Source: The Guardian

When I ask why they’re coming home after so long in California, Sharon insists it’s nothing to do with Ozzy’s health. “I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The Ozzy version: “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” he says of the LA cemetery favoured by expired celebrities.

Despite his health issues, Ozzy looks in fine form here, having a spot of tea.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/ozzy-osbourne-moving-back-england-us-has

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version