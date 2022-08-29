Ozzy Osbourne Fed Up With US Gun Violence, Moving Back To England

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 14:49 Hits: 5

Once he and Sharon sell their Hancock Mansion (on the market for a cool $18mil) it's back to his 350 acre estate in Buckinghamshire. It's good to be a rock icon.

Source: The Guardian

When I ask why they’re coming home after so long in California, Sharon insists it’s nothing to do with Ozzy’s health. “I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The Ozzy version: “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” he says of the LA cemetery favoured by expired celebrities.