Juan Williams Knocks Down Rove's Whinebagging About Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remarks

Published on Monday, 29 August 2022

Fox regular Juan Williams knocked down two sets of right-wing talking points about Joe Biden's recent remarks where he described Republican loyalty to Trump as "semi-fascism. The first was from Fox News Sunday guest host Jennifer Griffin, who tried to paint this as a something akin to Hillary Clinton's "deplorable" comment.

WILLIAMS: Jen, I would say, you know, what the president said was clearly after January 6, 2021. Hillary Clinton spoke before January 6, 2021. After January 6th, you had the reality that there were a group of people, Trump supporter's, who attacked the Congress of the United States to stop the certification of a legitimate, fair election. You had people in the crowd who wanted to threaten, if not hang, Vice President Pence. You had a situation where there were Trump officials who were pressuring state officials to manufacture votes and send phony electors to the Congress of the United States.

