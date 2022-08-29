New Polls Show Biden Approval Ratings Headed Back Up

Articles

Seems like just yesterday that the media was chanting "Dems in disarray" and painting Joe Biden as a failure. What a difference a couple of weeks make! Via Morning Joe:

"Polling continues to show President Biden's approval rating ticking up," Mika Brzezinski said.

"The latest CBS News poll has him at 45 percent, up 3 points since last month. Driven in part by the issues that registered voters in the polls say are most important to them, the economy and inflation, the president's ratings on both of those issues are now up five points since last month.

"He's up six points when it comes to his handling of gas prices. 55% of voters approved of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and while 54% agree with his decision on student debt relief, Republicans lead the generic House ballot by two points but there has been some movement. Democrats have increased their lead among college educated white women by seven points since July, currently ahead by 13 points. Most were undecided voters who have been motivated by the issue of abortion.

"42% of the voters say that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will impact their vote in November. Of that group, 69% say it has pushed them toward the Democrats. Let's bring in correspondent Kelly O'Donnell at the White House. Kelly, is the White House saying anything about its strategy headed into the midterms?"

O'Donnell said Biden's slow and steady approach is paying dividends.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/new-polls-show-biden-approval-ratings