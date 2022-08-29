Kinzinger: There's Never Been A US President Who Attemped A Coup Before

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 17:00 Hits: 2

Rep Adam Kinzinger told NBC's Meet the Press that there's never been a precedent of any US president attempting a coup against the United States of America.

Host Chuck Todd asked the Republican Congressman to comment on a Rich Lowry article in the New York Times where he opined that the criminal statutes are ill suited to address Trump's criminal behavior, no matter how infamous his conduct is.

Kinzinger suffered no fools by saying he had respect for Lowry, but Lowry is becoming an anti-anti-Trumper.

"Well, there may be not precedents," Kinzinger agreed. "Of course, there's not precedents. We've never had a president of the United States attempt a coup against the United States of America."

"So there's no precedent. And if we need a new law, let's get a new law. But I'm quite sure that some of the laws can cover this," he continued. "The DOJ seems very convinced of it. And secondarily, Rich, our job is not to prosecute Trump. Our job is to present information to the American people, to talk about recommendations."

In Lowry's infantile piece, he defended Ken Starr's investigation of President Clinton and attacked Democrats for calling him some sex-obsessed McCarthyite. This may be the biggest whitewash of Starr's corrupt behavior I've read in a long time.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/adam-kinzinger-theres-never-been-us