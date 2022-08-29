Trump Has An Idea: Let's 'Have A New Election Immediately!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 18:00 Hits: 6

According to the New York Post, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook restricted a story about Joe Biden's son during the 2020 election based on FBI misinformation warnings.

Admittedly, I didn't watch the interview. If Hunter Biden broke any laws, he should face justice. But we didn't elect Hunter Biden, so I really don't care about the guy. Also, it sounds as if (maybe) the agency didn't want to pull another Comey right before an election. And the right-leaning newspaper's article doesn't seem to mean what former President CrazyPants thinks it means.

Via the NY Post:

"Basically, the background here is the FBI basically came to us, some folks on our team, and was like, 'Hey, just so you know you should be on high alert,'" said Zuckerberg. "'We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there's about to be some kind of dump that's similar to that so just be vigilant.'" When Rogan asked if the FBI had told Facebook to be on guard specifically for our story about Hunter Biden's laptop, Zuckerberg claimed, rather unconvincingly that he did "not remember . . . specifically" but "it basically fit the pattern."

Based on that story, Trump wants a new election immediately or "declare the rightful winner."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/trump-has-idea-lets-have-new-election