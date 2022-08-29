Herschel Walker, Incomprehensible As Always

Articles

Monday, 29 August 2022

Speaking at the "Truth and Courage" conference (yeah), Georgia Republican Senate nominee and Trump sycophant Herschel Walker spoke in gobbledygook sentences and right-wing talking points that made no sense.

Something about "slaves and woke-ness."

Via a short video from Twitter, I believe I was able to at least come close to transcribing his meaningless words.

"We have to depend on our military. They brought wokeness to our military," Walker said.

Huh?

"Wokeness going to get people killed," he said.

In what way, Herschel?

Obviously, the military hasn't become "woke." Are our troops inferior, Mr. Walker? Is that what you mean?

"I can promise you this, China, Iran, and Russia not talking about how you identify."

What does that have to do with military strategy and the insane amount of weaponry the US houses?

And who are we going into battle with?

And then he went there. Slaves.

Pharaoh kept his slaves in order. I get them fighting among each other, but when they came together, something moved these people.

Walker said the only way America can become ours again is to come together again.

Walker doesn't believe in American exceptionalism, I guess.

How does he propose America come together? By listening to Pharaoh?

