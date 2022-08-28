Bernie Sanders: Republicans Only Moan When The Governement Helps The Working Class

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 17:45 Hits: 4

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders discussed the Student Debt Forgiveness plan by President Biden and told ABC News' This Week that it's a shock to Republicans when the government actually works for all of the American people.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Sen. Sanders about criticisms from Republicans of Biden's executive order.

"Look, I know it is shocking, George, to some Republicans that the government actually, on occasion, does something to benefit working families and low-income people," Sanders said. "I don't hear any of these Republicans squawking when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires, when we have an effective tax rate today such that the 1 percent are having a lower effective tax rate than working people. We have major corporations in a given year don't pay a nickel in federal taxes."

"That's OK. But suddenly when we do something for working people, it is a terrible idea," he noted.

