Fake Pollster That Doug Mastriano Retweeted Revealed To Be Parody

Last week, the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania proudly retweeted poll numbers that gave him a small lead over Josh Shapiro. Turns out the numbers were from a high school kid in Connecticut.
We posted the story right away as it was obvious to anyone with half a clue that the numbers were from a parody account. Obvious to anyone not a MAGA Republican anyway. Here's last week's story:
Mastriano Retweets Fake Poll Numbers For PA Governor Race
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer
Clout understands why State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, touted on social media the results of a new “poll” that for the first time showed him with a narrow lead over the Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
What we don’t get: Why did Mastriano and campaign advisor Jenna Ellis leave up those social media posts for five days — as it soon became clear it was a hoax and the “pollster” had pranked him?
Curious call for a cantankerous candidate who dismisses any media reporting that does not exalt him as “fake news.”
