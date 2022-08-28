Fake Pollster That Doug Mastriano Retweeted Revealed To Be Parody

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022

Last week, the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania proudly retweeted poll numbers that gave him a small lead over Josh Shapiro. Turns out the numbers were from a high school kid in Connecticut.

We posted the story right away as it was obvious to anyone with half a clue that the numbers were from a parody account. Obvious to anyone not a MAGA Republican anyway. Here's last week's story:

Mastriano Retweets Fake Poll Numbers For PA Governor Race

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

Clout understands why State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, touted on social media the results of a new “poll” that for the first time showed him with a narrow lead over the Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. What we don’t get: Why did Mastriano and campaign advisor Jenna Ellis leave up those social media posts for five days — as it soon became clear it was a hoax and the “pollster” had pranked him? Curious call for a cantankerous candidate who dismisses any media reporting that does not exalt him as “fake news.” read more

