Scott Jennings: Forgiving Student Debt Is 'The Joker Phase' Of Biden's Presidency

President Biden's announcement to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients was met with enthusiasm from Democrats. Republicans, though, have come up with similar reasons to blast the move that will particularly help Black borrowers.

People like CNN's Scott Jennings blasted Biden for his move to help Americans suffering from a lifetime back-breaking debt. Jennings received $269,000 in forgiven PPP loans for his PR firm, RunSwitch.

Still, Jennings described student debt forgiveness as "the Joker phase" of Biden's Presidency.

"I feel like we've reached the Joker phase of the Biden presidency," the CNN contributor and recipient of a forgiven PPP loan (yes, I'm going to keep rubbing that in) said. "All we're lacking now is the face paint and the purple suit. He's riding a parade float down Pennsylvania Avenue just tossing money."

Well, jinkies, Scott, I'm sorry to hear that you were in a coma during former President Donald Trump's time in office. The previous four years were a tremendous gift for the rich while regular Americans were out of work, and food lines went on for miles in some states. Meanwhile, Trump could be found dancing to YMCA at one of his ego- rallies.

I'm embarrassed for Scott because he's too much of an idiot to be embarrassed for himself. Conservatives are the least self-aware people on earth. This is the point where I should bring up his forgiven PPP loan again. Well, I just did, I guess.

