There's A First Time For Everything

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 03:00 Hits: 6

Politics Girl makes a very good point that , in life, there is a first time for everything. And sometimes, those things can be very stupid, which can lead to another first time for other things. Someone had to, for the first time, put a warning on a cup of coffee that it might be hot, because some numbskull didn't know that. Same for most of the other warning labels that can be found everywhere.

Likewise, we've never had a former president enough to try to slip out boxes and boxes of classified documents that he shouldn't have had, so we had to have search warrants for presidential property that had never had to be issued before.

The other key point that she came close to saying was that if Republicans feel that it's just fine and dandy for TFG to have pulled all this corrupt shit, they can just sit down and shut up about Presidents Obama and Biden, because if anything goes, that means anything goes for anyone.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/theres-first-time-everything