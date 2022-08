Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 11:59 Hits: 7

The Biden administration is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loans and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. What will that mean for future borrowers?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/28/1119840571/americans-react-to-bidens-student-loan-forgiveness-plan