Of Course: Mar-a-Lago Has Underground Tunnels

Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022

According to a new book by Andrew Kurtzman, former attorney for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and his third wife, Judith, secretly moved into a bungalow across from the ex-President's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. At the time, Rudy Jailiani was drinking heavily. Although Rudy denies having a drinking problem, he's been accused of it quite often. Giuliani was suffering from depression at the time, too. Reports of Mar-a-Lago being a security nightmare just got worse.

Via The Guardian:

The former mayor and his wife, Kirtzman writes, moved into a bungalow across the street from Mar-a-Lago but connected by a tunnel underneath South Ocean Boulevard, one of many little known passages and rooms beneath the expansive resort. The secret route allowed the couple to come and go from Trump's home without the media knowing.

As Kirtzman's book nears publication, underground rooms at Mar-a-Lago are in the news, after the FBI searched some for classified material taken from the White House at the end of Trump's four years as president.