Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 14:01 Hits: 2

A young woman studying to become a Russian diplomat *laughs* and *giggles* at the tragedy of the war special military operation in Ukraine, but says it's all for the good. Why? "For the good of our country [Russia], and our defence."

Now, not all Russians are ignorant airheads and sociopaths, like this young woman. But some are.

The contrast between Ukrainians and Russians. This young Russian lady laughs and giggles while talking about the people "tragically dying" in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SXirzQh7s2 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 26, 2022

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/difference-between-ukrainians-and-russians