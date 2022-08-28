Alex Jones Accused Of Siphoning Millions To Avoid Sandy Hook Payouts

Articles

You don’t need to understand the financial details to have a suspicion that Jones would be trying to game the bankruptcy system to avoid paying millions in damages to Sandy Hook families and, at the same time, lining his own pockets. He has already made a killing from calling the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a hoax and endangering the parents of the dead children by calling them crisis actors. He followed up by exhibiting what a judge called “flagrant bad faith and callous disregard” of court orders to turn over documents to the parents’ lawyers after they sued.

Now, he claims to be bankrupt because of a purported debt to a company called PQPR Holdings, which is “a company owned and operated directly and indirectly by Mr. Jones and his parents,” The New York Times notes.

More from the Times:

