Trump Unravels Over News Of Truth Social's Financial Woes: 'We All Love TRUTH!!!'

According to a report from Fox Business, Donald Trump's social media outfit, Truth Social, is having huge financial problems and is locked in a bitter battle with one of its vendors. RightForce agreed to host Truth Social, but now they say that the former President's platform owes it around $1.6 million and is threatening legal action to recoup the money.

Via Mother Jones:

The site's traffic has tumbled to about 300,000 views per day, down from 1.5 million on the day of its launch, the Washington Post reported Saturday. And that is one of a slew of problems for the would-be Twitter competitor. The Patent and Trademark Office this month refused Trump's application for a trademark for the site's name. The site has been panned for forcing people who want to sign up to languish on a waitlist.

That's not true, says Donald Trump, a businessman who has filed for 6 bankruptcies. We could say that as President, his 7th bankruptcy took place when he left office with the worst jobs record of any President since Herbert Hoover. Sandwiched in between posts that air his grievances about "Crooked" Hilary, the FBI, James Comey, Mar-a-Raido, etc., is this doozy:

