Trump Defender On Intel Committee Admits Proof Required For Declassification

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Mike Turner (R-OH) told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that former President Donald Trump could not have declassified the documents found at Mar-a-Lago without a paper trail to prove it.

"Were these documents declassified?" Bartiromo asked Turner on her Sunday Fox News program.

"Well, President Trump says they are, Kash Patel has said they are," Turner noted. "This is going to be a fact-based issue. Certainly, there's going to have to be some substantiation of this."

"But along the way, it's not, you know," the lawmaker struggled to answer. "No one is questioning that President Trump had full authority to do that as president. The question is going to be, you know, how can they document that it occurred?"

Bartiromo quickly moved on to another subject.

