Phoenix VA Predator Doc Faces 2nd Accusation—How Many More?

Sunday, 28 August 2022

Last week, Crooks and Liars reported on the case of Navy vet Gary Rinsem, whose life-saving medical care was abruptly terminated when he challenged the religious abuse he suffered from his primary care physician, Dr. Fred Cheron. Thankfully, the VA responded swiftly by restoring his care when challenged by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), but the VA does not appear to have responded to everything MRFF asked for—specifically the “immediate and aggressive investigation” of Cheron.

We know that because another veteran abused by Dr. Cheron, Stephen Brittle, has stepped forward after reading our earlier story. He had already lodged a similar complaint against Cheron before Rinsem’s case reached a crisis point. He, too, raised the prospect of Dr. Cheron “brow-beating other patients, given how he acted,” in a letter to the VA dated July 23.

“This is not just troubling, this is horrific,” MRFF founder and president Mikey Weinstein told Crooks and Liars “As we said before… we wanted to see this particular physician, Dr. Fred Cheron, vigorously, aggressively, and publicly investigated and if the complaint from Gary Rinsem was confirmed we want to see this man terminated.” In addition, “We also stated he wanted to know how many other Gary Rinsems had been out there in the closet of Dr. Sharon, had he been oppressing and torturing in the past, how many currently now, to prevent how many we don't even know in the future.”

