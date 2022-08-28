Fox Host Dismisses Trump's Crimes As A Mere 'Paperwork Dispute'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 August 2022 16:27 Hits: 5

If anyone was wondering how Fox “News” is defending the indefensible, which is the ongoing national security threat perpetrated by the orange menace named Donald Trump and his theft of classified documents which he and his cronies are pretending he declassified, here's Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth doing just that this Sunday.

HEGSETH: So, this is about paperwork. You know what I'm reminded of? Allen Iverson once said, you're talking about practice. We're not talking about the game. We're talking about practice. So, we're not... we're talking about paperwork here? We're talking about a paperwork dispute. So, that's what this whole thing is about?

You raided the former president's house with 30 agents, 270 man-hours, and it's over paperwork? With the archives? And then you're using news, even the one we showed, news reports, to make it look like something nefarious was going on at Mar-a-Lago, when there was a conversation going on.

