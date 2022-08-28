GOP Gov. Calls On Biden To Apologize For Hurting MAGA's Feelings

Articles

Gov. Chris Sununu is big mad over President Biden's remarks at a Maryland reception for the Democratic National Committee on Thursday. Biden accurately compared MAGA Republicans' actions to "semi-fascism."

"What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said. "It's not just Trump. … It's the entire philosophy that underpins – it's – I'm going say something – it's almost like semi-fascism, the way in which it deals."

Seriously, though, where is the lie?

Sununu expressed outrage on State of the Union on Sunday and called on President Biden to apologize after host Dana Bash asked if he sees fascism in his party.

"Horribly insulting," Sununu said. Then he claimed that Biden "insulted half of America" with his remarks.

Fact check: Liar, liar, pants on fire. Republicans do not consist of half of this country's population, and neither do Democrats. Math is hard.

Sununu said Biden made that remark to "stir up controversy" and added that "he's trying to stir up anti-Republican sentiment right before the election."

"It's horribly inappropriate," he continued. "People should be insulted by it, and he should apologize."

The Republican governor was asked if he saw "any elements of that in your party," and it sure sounded like he tried to both sides it, then he called Biden's accurate description polarizing.

