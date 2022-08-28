The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mastriano Posed In Confederate Uniform At Army War College

An interesting and telling story, not just because MAGA-loving Mastriano wore the uniform of traitors, but that the picture was recently removed from a wall of faculty portraits at the Army War College, perhaps at Mastriano's request. The photo had to be obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Mastriano is currently running to be Governor of Pennsylvania, a state which if I remember my history correctly, was on the Union side in the Civil War, sending an estimated 360,000 soldiers for the federal armies.

"When people show you who they are the first time believe them." -Maya Angelou

Source: New York Times

Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, wore a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College that surfaced on Friday.

The photo, from the 2013 to 2014 academic year, shows Mr. Mastriano wearing a gray military uniform, including a gray cap with yellow trim, and holding a Civil War-era firearm. It was first reported Friday evening by Reuters, which obtained it through a Freedom of Information Act request.

